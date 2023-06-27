An employee works on steel casting at a foundry in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on February 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
Climate finance: China’s Ping An Bank lends US$25 million to Inner Mongolia steel maker to capture carbon emissions
- The loan will help fund a pilot carbon capture, utilisation and storage project with Baotou Iron and Steel Group
- Project aims to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions by 365,300 tonnes per year, equivalent to the absorption capacity of 19 million trees
An employee works on steel casting at a foundry in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on February 23, 2022. Photo: AFP