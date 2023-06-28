A new set of voluntary guidelines has been issued for carbon credit statements. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
A new set of voluntary guidelines has been issued for carbon credit statements. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Business of climate change
Business

Carbon Finance: How the launch of a new voluntary carbon markets claims code can help reclaim lost credibility

  • The non-profit international body has published a ‘claims code of practice’, a rule book for companies to follow when making climate benefit claims
  • VCMI says ‘without clear high integrity rules … voluntary carbon markets will rightly continue to be viewed with suspicion’

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A new set of voluntary guidelines has been issued for carbon credit statements. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
A new set of voluntary guidelines has been issued for carbon credit statements. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE