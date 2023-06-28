High density residential buildings stand on the Kowloon peninsula. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s home prices fell 0.7 per cent in May, snapping 4-month rally amid fears of further interest rate increases
- Hong Kong’s official lived-in home price index declined to 351 in May, according to data from the Rating and Valuation Department
- The index could drop by as much as 1 per cent in June given the lack of positive factors to support price growth, Knight Frank’s Martin Wong says
