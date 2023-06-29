A file photo of an unfinished apartment building site of China Evergrande Group in Beijing from January 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Moody’s says China’s defaulting property firms are making slow progress with debt restructuring, will struggle to stay afloat
- Property developers that have defaulted since mid-2021 have made little progress in restructuring their debt in the past 12 to 18 months, Moody’s analysts say
- Bondholders could suffer from more losses while waiting for developers to put together a restructuring plan
