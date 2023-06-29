Chief Executive Officer at fintech company One Degree, Alvin Kwock Yin-lun (left) and Co-founder Chief Insurance Officer at One Degree, Alex Leung Te-yuan (right) at Westley Square in Kwun Tong. Photo: Tory Ho
Online insurer OneDegree raises US$27 million, to expand digital assets insurance portfolio
- Gobi Partner, Sun Hung Kai and Bitrock are among investors who funded the latest round of investments in OneDegree
- The online insurer has now conducted five funding rounds since its establishment in 2016, taking its total fundraising to over US$97 million
