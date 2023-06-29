Hong Kong’s government has defied market expectations by announcing it will sell only two plots of residential land in the second quarter of the financial year – about half the number forecast by some analysts. The parcels in Kai Tak, the site of Hong Kong’s former international airport, and Tung Chung on Lantau Island, which will provide 1,739 flats in total, will be put up for tender between July and September, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said on Thursday. The provision is smaller than the 2,400 flats from two sites offered in the three months to June, which are in Kennedy Town and Tsuen Wan. However, the total supply for the first half of the financial year – including private developments – is expected to support some 8,280 flats, which is about 65 per cent of the government’s annual target for housing, Linn said. Analysts suggested the surprisingly small offering of land in the second quarter may reflect the gloomy market conditions, though the government denied this was a factor in its decision. A rapid succession of interest rate increases has cast a long shadow over a growing property oversupply that is being exacerbated by newly built flats coming onto the market. “The current sentiment in the land market is not particularly good. In fact, there is a risk of having the tender withdrawn,” said Cyrus Fong, senior director, head of valuation and advisory at Knight Frank. “Generally developers would be conservative in bidding for the tender due to the uncertainty in the economy as well as the interest rate hikes.” Alex Leung, senior director at CHFT Advisory and Appraisal, had predicted four or five plots of land would go up for grabs in the second quarter of the financial year. “The interest rate remains the main adverse factors,” he said. “Developers would not be willing to offer aggressive prices.” Rising construction costs are likely to be another factor that would deter developers from investing in land at the moment, according to James Cheung, executive director at Centaline Surveyors. Also, the reopening of Hong Kong’s international borders did not generate the expected surge of Chinese buyers back to the city’s property market, Cheung added. The land sales plan comes after prices of lived-in homes in Hong Kong fell in May for the first time this year, as looming interest rate increases dampen demand. Linn denied that land sale decisions are affected by market sentiment. “For government land sales, we primarily cater to our economic and housing land needs,” she said. “We cannot only sell land when the market is very good. The government does not [look at] market prices.”