Popular US sandwich chain Eggslut’s success points to a rosy outlook for Hong Kong’s retail property segment. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong retail property segment cashes in as mainland Chinese tourists return to spend on luxury, dining out
- Retail has outperformed all other property segments, Colliers Hong Kong executive says
- ‘Retail market shall continue to improve as the number of mainland tourists is expected to grow’: CBRE Hong Kong
Popular US sandwich chain Eggslut’s success points to a rosy outlook for Hong Kong’s retail property segment. Photo: Jonathan Wong