Levi’s denim jeans on display at a shop in Malaysia in January 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Business of climate change
Green jeans: Hong Kong maker says global brands improving sustainability, but circular denim lifecycle far from sewn up

  • There is ‘no global consensus’ yet on how to achieve circularity in the fashion industry, says sustainability officer at Crystal International
  • Global brands are making progress on reducing carbon footprints and water usage, but are only studying the feasibility of repurposing waste

Eric Ng

Updated: 12:30pm, 2 Jul, 2023

