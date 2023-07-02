Levi’s denim jeans on display at a shop in Malaysia in January 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Green jeans: Hong Kong maker says global brands improving sustainability, but circular denim lifecycle far from sewn up
- There is ‘no global consensus’ yet on how to achieve circularity in the fashion industry, says sustainability officer at Crystal International
- Global brands are making progress on reducing carbon footprints and water usage, but are only studying the feasibility of repurposing waste
