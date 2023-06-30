Exchange Square, home of bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, pictured on June 2, 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong slides into ninth place worldwide for IPOs after fundraising falls to 20-year low in first half of 2023
- A total of 28 companies raised US$2.2 billion in the first half, Hong Kong’s lowest funding total since 2003, Refinitiv data shows
- Second-quarter fundraising rose 55 per cent over the first quarter, which brokers say bodes well for a comeback in the second half
Exchange Square, home of bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, pictured on June 2, 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen