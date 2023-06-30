The site is at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road, Kennedy Town. Photo: Handout
The site is at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road, Kennedy Town. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong property: plot of land for flats in Kennedy Town fetches just 6 bids as high interest rates, market gloom deter developers

  • The site at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road, expected to yield 450 flats, drew far fewer bids than expected
  • The anticipated lengthy development period for the site may also have deterred potential bidders, analysts said

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:51pm, 30 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The site is at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road, Kennedy Town. Photo: Handout
The site is at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road, Kennedy Town. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE