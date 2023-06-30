The site is at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road, Kennedy Town. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong property: plot of land for flats in Kennedy Town fetches just 6 bids as high interest rates, market gloom deter developers
- The site at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road, expected to yield 450 flats, drew far fewer bids than expected
- The anticipated lengthy development period for the site may also have deterred potential bidders, analysts said
The site is at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road, Kennedy Town. Photo: Handout