Shoppers line up outside the Louis Vuitton shop in a Shanghai mall on the day LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault visited. Photo: Handout
LVMH boss Bernard Arnault’s visit highlights growing importance of huge mainland Chinese market for luxury brands
- Since mainland China dropped its travel curbs, the heads of the world’s most recognisable luxury brands have been making a beeline there
- Brands and businesses are increasingly relying on China’s 1.4 billion population to drive growth amid uncertainties in the US and Europe, analysts say
