Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on June 7, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Developer China Aoyuan seeks creditors’ approval for US$4.2 billion offshore-debt plan as delisting warning looms
- The agreement includes new notes, new shares, debt-to-equity conversion, perpetual securities and the transfer of shares to creditors
- The company said it had 42.8 billion yuan (US$5.9 billion) in foreign-currency debt as of the end of 2022
Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on June 7, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg