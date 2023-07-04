Major Hong Kong landlords might struggle to fill up their existing office space due to strong competition from a number of new buildings. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong office rents and rental values expected to decline further amid uncertainties about global, Chinese economies, analysts say
- Vacancy levels rose in the first half to 15.7 per cent and will continue to rise as new developments are completed, and rents are expected to edge down by another 1 to 2 per cent, CBRE analyst says
- Hong Kong office rents could continue to fall in the second half, as some companies might further downsize offices by adopting hot-desk arrangements: Bloomberg Intelligence
