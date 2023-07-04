High density residential buildings stand on the Kowloon Peninsula . Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong property market deal flow seen slowing further after transaction volumes fall to a five-month low in June
- The number of property transactions in Hong Kong struck a five month low of 4,777 in June, down 10 per cent from May, according to Land Registry data
- That trend is unlikely to reverse any time soon as Hong Kong Monetary Authority CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man warned that the cycle of rising interest rates was far from over
