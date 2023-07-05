Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF), the compulsory retirement scheme that covers 4.7 million members in the city, reported its best first-half result in two years and reversed a loss from the year-earlier period. The 413 investment funds under MPF earned a combined HK$33.2 billion (US$4.2 billion) in the six months to June, or HK$7,100 for each member, according to data provided by MPF Ratings, an independent research firm, on Wednesday. The funds’ average return stood at 3.07 per cent for the six-month period, compared with a heavy loss of 12.8 per cent in the same period last year, which was the worst first half on record. The first-half returns are also the best since 2021 when the fund made 5.07 per cent. Hong Kong pension regulator downsizes to a smaller office to cut costs US equity funds were the best performers, while China and Hong Kong equity funds suffered losses. “While the MPF’s first-half result is solid, the result could have been better but for negative returns from Hong Kong and China equities,” said MPF Rating’s chairman Francis Chung. Equities, the MPF’s largest asset class, are facing headwinds, as China’s economic optimism has given way to concerns of slowing economic growth, he added. More to follow