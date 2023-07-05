Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese developer Shimao’s US$1.8 billion distressed asset gets zero bids as investors shy away from the troubled property sector
- Investors have become more cautious about acquisitions after the country’s real estate sector failed to sustain a recovery
- Last week, China’s second-largest developer by sales China Vanke said the nation’s home market is ‘worse than expected’
Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Photo: Bloomberg