Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese developer Shimao’s US$1.8 billion distressed asset gets zero bids as investors shy away from the troubled property sector

  • Investors have become more cautious about acquisitions after the country’s real estate sector failed to sustain a recovery
  • Last week, China’s second-largest developer by sales China Vanke said the nation’s home market is ‘worse than expected’

Updated: 2:59pm, 5 Jul, 2023

