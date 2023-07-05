The junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road in Kennedy Town. Photo: Handout
Wheelock wins Kennedy Town tender at lowest price for Hong Kong Island since 2002

  • The fact that the tender has not been withdrawn shows that the government is committed to increasing supply, executive at Centaline Surveyors says
  • Average price per square foot is over 25 per cent lower than price for a small parcel sold in the same district in November: Midland Surveyors

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 10:34pm, 5 Jul, 2023

The junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road in Kennedy Town. Photo: Handout
