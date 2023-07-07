Ant Group was fined by China’s financial regulators in what analysts expect to be the final chapter of a long regulatory overhaul that began with the last-minute scrapping of the company’s highly-anticipated US$37 billion initial public offering (IPO) in November 2020. Hangzhou-based Ant , one of the world’s largest fintech companies and the operator of the Alipay mobile-payment service, received a financial penalty of 7.123 billion yuan (US$984.33 million) from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank announced in a statement. The penalty is smaller than the US$2.8 billion fine slapped on Alibaba Group Holding in April 2021 for breaching the antitrust laws of the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR). Shares in Alibaba, which owns this newspaper and is also an Ant affiliate, jumped by as much as 6.4 per cent to an intraday high of HK$86.70 in Hong Kong on Friday. Brokers are optimistic the fine will clear any clouds hanging over the future of one of China’s largest technology behemoths, which reorganised its US$257 billion business into six independently run units in March. “The fine should be the final chapter of the regulatory crackdown on Ant, which will remove uncertainties in the company and allow it to develop new business,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of Wealthy Securities in Hong Kong. “This will also pave the way for Ant to consider listing again.” However, Tse said that Ant may no longer be able to command the same level of excitement for its share offering as it did in 2020, as the regulatory environment is much tighter now. “As the company’s Alipay is so popular, the coming IPO of Ant will still be successful, but the valuation it can get will be different from before,” Tse said. Hong Kong stocks hit 5-week low as banks suffer worst sell-off since October China’s regulators called a halt to the debut of Ant shares on the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges less than 48 hours before the highly anticipated start of trading on November 5, 2020. Ant said at the time that the suspension came about after its executives met China’s top financial regulators, who had drafted a new set of rules on the booming microlending market in the world’s second-largest economy. The rule change promised to curb profits for the country’s fintech giants and stem the flow of funds to small businesses, which could lead to “significant change” for Ant’s business environment and possibly result in the company not fulfilling its listing requirements or disclosure rules, according to Ant’s statement to the two bourses at the time. Malaysian e-wallet provider helps tourists in China’s cashless society Just one month after the suspended IPO, PBOC deputy governor Pan Gongsheng in December 2020 instructed the fintech company to return to its origins in online payments, protect customers’ privacy in operating its personal credit-rating business and establish a financial holding company to manage its businesses. Pan also said Ant had to rectify any irregularities in its insurance, wealth-management and credit businesses, as well as run its asset-backed securities business in accordance with regulations. Since then, Ant has carried out a host of reforms. In December 2020, the company removed from its financial marketplace interest-bearing time-deposit products that mature in either three or five years, which are offered by several small regional banks.