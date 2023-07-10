A housing complex under construction in Dongguan, southern Guangdong province in June 2022. Photo: AFP
China property
Business

Chinese developer Kaisa Group faces winding-up petition by Singapore hedge fund on yuan-bond payment miss

  • Singapore hedge fund Broad Peak Investment Advisers filed a winding-up petition against Kaisa Group on July 6, developer says in stock exchange filing
  • Kaisa has defaulted on bank loans or other borrowings totalling 57.92 billion yuan (US$8 billion) at the end of 2022

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 4:51pm, 10 Jul, 2023

