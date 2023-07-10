A housing complex under construction in Dongguan, southern Guangdong province in June 2022. Photo: AFP
Chinese developer Kaisa Group faces winding-up petition by Singapore hedge fund on yuan-bond payment miss
- Singapore hedge fund Broad Peak Investment Advisers filed a winding-up petition against Kaisa Group on July 6, developer says in stock exchange filing
- Kaisa has defaulted on bank loans or other borrowings totalling 57.92 billion yuan (US$8 billion) at the end of 2022
