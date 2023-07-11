A man checks residential property advertisements displayed in Mong Kok on July 7, 2023. The government has eased mortgage rules for the first time since 2009. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong mortgage changes attract interest, but property experts foresee limited impact on home prices, transactions
- Brokers report uptick in enquiries after the monetary authority announced the first relaxation of mortgage policies since 2009
- Sales of larger flats may get a boost, but the change is not expected to make a big difference for the overall property-market outlook, analysts say
A man checks residential property advertisements displayed in Mong Kok on July 7, 2023. The government has eased mortgage rules for the first time since 2009. Photo: Edmond So