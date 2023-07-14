Guangzhou R&F Properties , one of China’s most indebted developers, said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday that it was in discussions with two creditors that have sought to wind up the developer over debts worth about 20 million yuan (US$2.8 million). R&F has yet to reach a settlement with Guangdong Xiangzheng Trade and Commerce and Guangzhou Guangfeng Concrete, which have filed an application in a Guangzhou court. It said in its filing that it has more assets than liabilities and denied being insolvent. “The company will seek legal measures to resolutely oppose the alleged application, and take all necessary actions to protect its legal rights,” R&F said in the filing. “Meanwhile, the company is actively discussing with the applicants and is confident that the matter will be resolved.” The developer had not yet received any court documents about the winding-up petition, and would “keep its shareholders and investors informed of any significant development” and “make further announcements as and when appropriate”. R&F Group eyes property optimism abroad as China slump inflicts debt woes R&F is among mainland Chinese developers that have had to contend with a credit squeeze following the introduction of Beijing’s “three red lines” policy, which was issued in 2020 to rein in risky borrowings and unfettered expansion. With credit lines restricted, many developers have been unable to meet their debt obligations, resulting in defaults. R&F had about 302 billion yuan in liabilities versus assets worth about 369 billion yuan, according to its annual report filed in April. China property tycoon Zhang Li agrees to US extradition in bribery case It reported that as of May, it had netted 10.56 billion yuan in sales, about 38 per cent of its gross contracted sales of 38.43 billion for the whole of 2022. It recorded a net loss of about 15.8 billion yuan last year, 3.5 per cent lower than a net loss of 16.35 billion yuan in 2021, according to its latest annual report. The developer has also completed a debt restructuring involving 10 tranches of US-dollar denominated notes totalling around US$4.9 billion. Fewer defaults are expected among rated developers in the next 12 months, credit rating agency Moody’s said in a report late last month. R&F is rated by Moody’s as “B1” – with a negative outlook or an issuer that has a relatively risky and higher-than-average chance of default. Chinese property firm R&F confirms co-founder’s arrest and extradition to US On Friday, R&F shares were trading about 5.7 per cent lower at HK$1.16 each. Founded in 1994, R&F is among major Chinese developers that have ventured beyond the mainland. It rolled out a global strategy in 2013 and has operations in Malaysia, Australia, the United Kingdom, Cambodia and South Korea. The Hong Kong exchange has suspended trading in the shares of 12 cash-strapped mainland Chinese developers, with Shanghai-based developer Sinic Holdings Group becoming the first to be delisted from the bourse in April. The exchange suspended trading in Sinic’s shares in September 2021 following its failure to pay 38.7 million yuan in interest on two domestic financing arrangements.