Flats in Origin Property’s projects in Phuket and Bangkok are priced as low as HK$430,000. Photo: Handout
Hongkongers flock to Thailand to snap up cheap flats, as Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy courts foreign workers

  • Home prices in Thailand are around a quarter of Hong Kong’s, and Hongkongers are availing themselves of a visa scheme rolled out a year ago
  • Sales to foreign buyers fell by about a third during the pandemic, but developers see better times ahead, with one predicting a 50 per cent surge in interest

Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 11:08am, 16 Jul, 2023

