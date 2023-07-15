Homebuyers in Hong Kong have turned cautious, giving two new project launches on Saturday a lukewarm reception as another interest rate increase expected this month looms, weighing on buyer sentiment, analysts said. As of 4pm, 64 out of 188 units of High Park I in Yuen Long had been sold, while 54 of 108 units of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang had found a buyer, according to agents. “The sales of both projects cannot be counted as good, but they are reasonable,” said Sammy Po Siu-ming, CEO of Midland Realty’s residential division for Hong Kong and Macau. “It reflects that the market environment is in a wait-and-see mode after the US Fed’s rate hike in July.” Consumer prices in the US were up 3 per cent in the 12 months to June, slower than the 4 per cent year-on-year rise in May, according to official data. The US Federal Reserve, however, is still tipped to increase interest rates in the latter part of the month, as monetary authorities in the world’s largest economy try to cool inflation while avoiding a recession. To keep the Hong Kong dollar pegged to the US dollar, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) typically mirrors the Fed’s moves, meaning homebuyers will face higher mortgage rates once local cash rates are increased. “The current high interest rate environment will continue to weigh on the residential market,” said Martin Wong, head of research and consultancy in Greater China at Knight Frank. “It would only be potentially better for homebuyers in the second quarter of 2024 when there is a possibility that the US would cut interest rates.” La Montagne – a project atop the Wong Chuk Hang MTR station that is jointly developed by Kerry Properties , Sino Land , Swire Properties and MTR Corp – put on offer units priced from HK$11.79 million (US$1.5 million) to HK$36.75 million, according to price lists posted on its website. With discounts, the cheapest unit could cost as low as HK$9.66 million. Unit sizes start from 403 sq ft. In Yuen Long, High Park I’s units were priced between HK$5.13 million and HK$8.3 million. With discounts, the cheapest units could be bought for HK$4.41 million. Flat sizes were between 326 sq ft and 498 sq ft. High Park is developed by Hong Kong-listed Asia Standard International. Property deal volumes, value decline in June amid higher borrowing costs Although sales were less than stellar, the primary residential market is likely to see better sales in July than in June, according to Louis Chan Wing-kit, CEO of the residential division at Centaline Property Agency. Last week, the HKMA and the Hong Kong Mortgage Corp relaxed mortgage rules by refining the 50 per cent loans eligibility for homes that cost more than HK$10 million into three tiers. Homes of up to HK$15 million that are for personal use can get up to 70 per cent mortgage financing, while those valued between HK$15 million and HK$30 million are entitled to 60 per cent loans. Overseas investors, defined as those who derive their income outside the city, are also eligible for the same 50 to 70 per cent mortgage loan financing as local buyers. Under a previous rule, the mortgage loan-to-value ratio for overseas buyers had to be 10 percentage points below that offered to local buyers. “It is a spicy reduction measure, which basically benefits all citizens, and the market is digesting the new measures,” Chan said. “The first-hand market in July is better than June.”