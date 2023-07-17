The Marina Bay Sands hotel and casino in Singapore. Rising rates in the city state hit deal-making in the hotel industry. Photo: Bloomberg
Rising interest rates dampen Asia-Pacific hotel investments by 50 per cent in first half: JLL
- Hotel investments in Asia-Pacific fell by half to US$3.13 billion in the first six months of the year despite a pickup in the travel industry, according to a JLL report
- Investments in Singapore’s hotel industry slumped by 95 per cent to US$30 million, while in China it declined by 76 per cent to US$300 million
