Sheep graze on the Guadiana’s dry riverbed as part of the river dried up and gave way to dry land in Villarta de los Montes, in the central-western Spanish region of Extremadura, on August 16, 2022. Extreme weather events such as heat waves and floods have cost some 195,000 lives and nearly 560 billion euros in Europe since 1980, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA), which called to take new measures against the climate change. Photo: AFP
Climate change: why faster growth is needed in green financing that helps cities become more resilient to extreme climate
- Climate change adaptation is an underdeveloped area within blended finance for climate compared to mitigation transactions, but this is changing
- Developing nations will need to invest between US$160 billion and US$340 billion annually by 2030, and more funds are being raised based on the theme of adaptation
