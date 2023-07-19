Hong Kong’s Central business district. Photo: Jelly Tse
Accounting and auditing
Shortage of audit professionals will ‘affect Hong Kong’s position as a fundraising centre’, industry body says, asks government to recruit overseas auditors

  • Hong Kong is facing a serious talent shortage in the accounting industry, chairman of industry body Hong Kong Association of Registered Public Interest Entity Auditors says
  • PIEAA survey shows that auditing firms are struggling to recruit young workers

Enoch YiuJulia Zhong
Updated: 3:00pm, 19 Jul, 2023

