A general view of Greater Bay Area’s of Shenzhen during sunset. Shenzhen’s five-year plan to drive tech innovation amid US-China rivalry the Greater Bay Area – a hi-tech manufacturing hub with aspirations of becoming an economic powerhouse by 2035 – foreign investors are still running into hurdles in their attempts to grab a piece of the artificial intelligence and new-energy segments in the Chinese market. Photo: Martin Chan
China could relax property curbs to boost residential market in the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area, Cushman says
- Property experts say that unless stimulus measures are introduced, the downward spiral could continue for the second half of the year
- Chinese secondary home prices could fall by 5 per cent in the second half of the year with Shenzhen seeing a bigger decline due to lay-offs in the tech and finance sectors
A general view of Greater Bay Area’s of Shenzhen during sunset. Shenzhen’s five-year plan to drive tech innovation amid US-China rivalry the Greater Bay Area – a hi-tech manufacturing hub with aspirations of becoming an economic powerhouse by 2035 – foreign investors are still running into hurdles in their attempts to grab a piece of the artificial intelligence and new-energy segments in the Chinese market. Photo: Martin Chan