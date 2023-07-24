The Chater House office building stands at Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s grade-A office market recovery falters on economy woes, but hopes pinned on demand from expanding insurance sector
- Grade-A office rents fell over 30 per cent since their peak in 2019 and analysts predict a further 5 per cent to 7 per cent drop this year
- Chinese companies accounted for only 12 per cent of the total leasing, compared with their past record of 15 per cent to 20 per cent, according to CBRE
The Chater House office building stands at Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man