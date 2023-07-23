An artist impression of Origin Kathu-Pating project in Phuket. Photo: Handout
Phuket calling: developer offers all 200 flats in single block to Hongkongers as Thailand seeks tourism, economic revival

  • Bangkok-listed Origin Property is dedicating all 200 flats in one of the three blocks within a project in Phuket resort island to buyers from Hong Kong
  • A 25-square metre unit is priced at the equivalent of US$62,700, about a quarter of the cost a similar-sized flat in the financial hub

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 5:41pm, 23 Jul, 2023

