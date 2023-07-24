The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande gets court approval to hold a creditor meeting next month to win support for its US$20 billion debt restructuring
- The world’s most indebted developer gets court approval to convene a creditor meeting next month to vote on its offshore-debt restructuring plan
- The creditor assent will be subject to approval by the Hong Kong court in a sanctions hearing scheduled for September 4 and 5
