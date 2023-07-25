HSBC’s Hong Kong unit has signed a preliminary agreement to explore collaboration opportunities with Singapore conglomerate Keppel on climate mitigation as part of efforts between the two cities to forge closer ties. Keppel’s infrastructure division and HSBC will partner to meet rising demand for carbon emissions reduction and more sustainable infrastructure in the Greater Bay Area and across Asia, according to a joint statement from the two companies on Tuesday. The Greater Bay Area comprises Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in China’s southern Guangdong province, and has a combined population of around 86 million. The partnership with HSBC will allow Keppel to “tailor energy-as-a-service offerings, coupled with sustainable financing solutions, to accelerate the greening of the built environment, transportation and waste management, from Hong Kong to the Greater Bay Area and to the rest of Asia”, Keppel Infrastructure CEO Cindy Lim said. “Energy-as-a-service” allows electricity suppliers to provide services such as energy efficiency improvement consulting and related hardware and software installations. The collaboration is part of HSBC’s effort to mobilise finance to help its customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and diversify into new opportunities arising from climate mitigation, HSBC Hong Kong CEO Luanne Lim said. HSBC, like its international peers, has been challenged by climate activists for not doing enough for its loan portfolio to reach net-zero emissions. In 2020, the bank said it would provide between US$750 billion and US$1 trillion in financing and investment by 2030 to help clients reach this goal. The memorandum of understanding was signed by the two CEOs in the presence of Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, at an event hosted in the city state on Monday by the Hong Kong government attended by senior government officials and business leaders of the two cities. Global surface air temperature has risen by about 1.2 degrees Celsius from the second-half of the 19th century, according to European Union-backed research institute Copernicus Climate Change Service. The temperature rose by 0.19 degrees per decade on average between 1979 to last year. For global warming to be contained at 1.5 degrees by 2100, global greenhouse gas emissions must peak before 2025 and be slashed by 43 per cent by 2030, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in April. However, policies in place as of last November around the world would result in 2.7 degrees of warming, according to Climate Action Tracker. Keppel Infrastructure provides digital and artificial intelligence-enabled solutions for turning waste to electricity, large-scale energy efficient cooling systems, low emission energy generation and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The company’s technology will be used in Hong Kong’s first integrated waste management facility being built off the coast of Shek Kwu Chau, an island southeast of Lantau Island. When commissioned in 2025, it will recover heat from the incineration process to supply surplus electricity amounting to about 1 per cent of Hong Kong’s annual consumption.