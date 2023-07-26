Poor quality data and supply shortages remain key barriers for China’s national carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS), with the world’s largest carbon market seeing lower-than-expected trading volume and weak carbon prices in the past year, according to climate experts. China’s carbon market – responsible for a seventh of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions – is expected to see more liquidity later this year with the injection of new carbon allowances to emitters and the relaunch of China’s suspended voluntary carbon market, the China Certified Emission Reduction (CCER) scheme, said experts. Nevertheless, carbon prices will remain relatively low due to government management. The national ETS wrapped up its second year of operation on July 16 with the cumulative transaction volume of carbon emissions allowances reaching 239.9 million tonnes, and market value reaching 11.03 billion yuan, according to the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, the department that oversees the national ETS. “Key challenges for the national ETS include the Covid pandemic [which] postponed release of key policies and added to more market uncertainties, opaque fundamental data, and measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) issues,” said Tan Luyue, carbon analyst at data provider Refinitiv. Trading activities slowed down in the second year compared to the first trading year for the national ETS. From July 2022 to the last trading day on July 14, 2023 only 45.9 million tonnes of carbon allowances exchanged hands with a corresponding market value of 2.54 billion yuan. This means that over 80 per cent of total trading volume on ETS and market value come from the first trading year. China will determine its own path to carbon reduction: Xi Jinping Carbon prices on the national ETS closed at 60 yuan per tonne on July 14, the last trading day before the national ETS wrapped up its second year of trading, compared to 51.23 yuan per tonne on its first trading day on July 16 in 2021, and below the 65 yuan per tonne forecast from Refinitiv in 2021. The national ETS, which currently covers 2,532 key emitters from China’s power generation sector that contributed to around 4.7 billion tonnes of carbon emissions in 2022, has continued to battle low prices and sluggish trading. This has hindered its role in helping China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, reach a net-zero emissions goal by 2060. Officials at China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) have highlighted the widespread problem of data fraud among power plants and consulting firms, which has helped emitters falsify emissions figures. The national ETS was expected to expand to the cement and aluminium sectors last year, but this has been delayed to this year at the earliest, due to data quality issues, according to state media. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s central economic planner, said in a report to the annual parliamentary gathering in Beijing in February that it will improve statistics and accounting of carbon emissions and “crack down on data fraud.” However, more stringent rules for the MRV process have slowed down the release of new carbon allowances to emitters this year, and led to a supply shortage in the primary market. The current design of the national ETS, which distributes carbon allowances to emitters without charge, and a lack of an allowance auctioning mechanism like the EU ETS, has contributed to the illiquidity and inefficiency at the national ETS, according to Tan. “A healthy ETS needs auctioning from the primary market to add to market supply and help balance the needs of corporations [covered entities that must comply their trading],” said Tan, adding that she expects auctioning to be introduced before 2025, starting with auctions for 3-5 per cent of the total allowances of key emitters. Market expansion will be one of top priorities for the national ETS in 2023, and the long-awaited relaunch of the CCER scheme will also boost market liquidity, said Liu Hongming, director of carbon markets at environmental non-government organisation Environmental Defence Fund (EDF), which has been advising China on the launch of its national carbon market. According to a survey jointly released by EDF this month of 465 stakeholders in China’s national ETS, including government officials, industry associations, key carbon emitters, reserach institutions and companies providing carbon market-related services, carbon prices are expected to reach 87 yuan per tonne in 2025, 130 yuan per tonne in 2030, and 239 yuan per tonne by mid-century. However, others see carbon prices being kept at acceptably low levels via government management of carbon allowances and emission targets. “The government has stated that the national carbon market is just one of the tools for them to decarbonise the Chinese economy, so they will not use a high carbon price to incentivise investment,” said Lucas Zhang Liutong, director of Hong Kong-based consultancy WaterRock Energy Economics.