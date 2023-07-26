The logo of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) is seen outside the HKEX in Central. Photo:Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong and Indonesia – among Asia’s most active IPO markets – sign accord to explore cross listings, joint product development
- Indonesia was ahead of Hong Kong in global IPO rankings in the first half of this year mainly due to certain blockbuster listings
- The MOU will be a “win-win agreement” seen benefiting both Hong Kong and Indonesian exchanges, a Deloitte partner says
The logo of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) is seen outside the HKEX in Central. Photo:Yik Yeung-man