A man fishing under the sunshine at the Wan Chai waterfront, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
developing | Hong Kong raises base rate by a quarter point to a 16-year high in lockstep with US Fed, as America resumes inflation fight

  • HKMA increase base rate on Thursday by 25 basis points after a pause in June
  • Eleven of 13 analysts surveyed by the Post last week expect Hong Kong lenders to increase their prime rates by at least 12.5 basis points later today

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:38am, 27 Jul, 2023

