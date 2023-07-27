A man fishing under the sunshine at the Wan Chai waterfront, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
developing | Hong Kong raises base rate by a quarter point to a 16-year high in lockstep with US Fed, as America resumes inflation fight
- HKMA increase base rate on Thursday by 25 basis points after a pause in June
- Eleven of 13 analysts surveyed by the Post last week expect Hong Kong lenders to increase their prime rates by at least 12.5 basis points later today
