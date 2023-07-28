Hong Kong-based Far East Consortium opened the Ritz-Carlton Perth in 2021. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-based Far East Consortium opened the Ritz-Carlton Perth in 2021. Photo: Handout
International Property
Business

Hong Kong’s Far East Consortium puts 2 Ritz-Carlton hotels in Australia on sale as it looks to ‘recycle capital’, build own Dorsett brand

  • Far East Consortium is seeking buyers for two Ritz-Carlton hotels in Melbourne and Perth as it looks to ‘recycle capital’, managing director Chris Hoong says
  • The company is seeking US$340 million for the two hotels, according to Australian media

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:40am, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong-based Far East Consortium opened the Ritz-Carlton Perth in 2021. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-based Far East Consortium opened the Ritz-Carlton Perth in 2021. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE