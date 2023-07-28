In this photo taken on July 21 people walk through a flooded street after heavy rains in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Under-insured China vulnerable amid rise in natural catastrophes: Munich Re
- More extreme weather is likely with climate change and this is of concern in China, where record temperatures have been logged this summer, warns Munich Re
- China has had large economic losses from extreme weather in the past, but very little has been recouped in a country with an insurance gap of 90 per cent
In this photo taken on July 21 people walk through a flooded street after heavy rains in Shanghai. Photo: AFP