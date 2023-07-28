Dining group Castelo Concepts fails to make pension fund contributions, says regulator. Photo: SCMP / Edmond So
Dining group Castelo Concepts fails to make pension fund contributions, says regulator. Photo: SCMP / Edmond So
Food and Drinks
Business

Hong Kong dining group Castelo Concepts fails to make pension fund contributions to 140 employees, regulator says

  • The MPFA has helped around 370 affected employees recover pension fund contribution arrears since 2018
  • The dining group was founded by the late restaurateur Wayne Parfitt who passed away in June 2019

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:53pm, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Dining group Castelo Concepts fails to make pension fund contributions, says regulator. Photo: SCMP / Edmond So
Dining group Castelo Concepts fails to make pension fund contributions, says regulator. Photo: SCMP / Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE