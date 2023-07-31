Tourists at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. The return of visitors bodes well for the city’s hotel industry. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
exclusive | Hong Kong hotels: cash-rich investors can find bargains of up to 30 per cent in ‘hot asset class’
- The outlook for Hong Kong’s hotel sector is bright as tourists return to the city, analysts say
- Hotel Ease Mong Kok is on sale for HK$730 million (US$93.6 million), a discount of more than 30 per cent compared with its acquisition price of HK$1.1 billion in 2018
