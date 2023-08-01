Hong Kong’s house prices have come under pressure from rising interest rates that make mortgages more unaffordable. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s house prices have come under pressure from rising interest rates that make mortgages more unaffordable. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong homeowners slash prices as they race to sell before property values fall further

  • Owners are only managing to attract buyers when they cut prices by at least 10 per cent from what they were two months ago, says analyst
  • Analysts warned a further fall in pre-owned home prices could fire up the number of negative equity cases in the coming months

Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 10:07am, 1 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s house prices have come under pressure from rising interest rates that make mortgages more unaffordable. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s house prices have come under pressure from rising interest rates that make mortgages more unaffordable. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE