Hong Kong’s house prices have come under pressure from rising interest rates that make mortgages more unaffordable. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong homeowners slash prices as they race to sell before property values fall further
- Owners are only managing to attract buyers when they cut prices by at least 10 per cent from what they were two months ago, says analyst
- Analysts warned a further fall in pre-owned home prices could fire up the number of negative equity cases in the coming months
Hong Kong’s house prices have come under pressure from rising interest rates that make mortgages more unaffordable. Photo: Jelly Tse