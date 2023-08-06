Real estate is a major driver of the Thai economy, accounting for about 10 per cent of the gross domestic product in 2022, a study showed. Photo: AFP
Pita, politics and policies: how the current political impasse is impacting Thailand’s property market

  • Real estate stakeholders are expected to lobby the new government to implement measures to boost the market, analysts say
  • Some 50,000 flats are likely to be launched this year in Thailand, slightly more than the 48,700 units last year, according to CBRE

Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 12:30pm, 6 Aug, 2023

