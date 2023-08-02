Homes in Morgan Hill, California. The state ranked as the top destination for Chinese buyers, accounting for 33 per cent, followed by Florida on 16 per cent and Texas on 8 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese buyers return to US property market - but this time they want a home, not an investment
- They mostly bought as a holiday home or primary residence, a big shift from a decade ago when the main purpose was investment
- Property agents predicted an influx of additional Chinese capital flowing into the market as demand rebounds further
Homes in Morgan Hill, California. The state ranked as the top destination for Chinese buyers, accounting for 33 per cent, followed by Florida on 16 per cent and Texas on 8 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg