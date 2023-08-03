Former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) CEO Charles Li Xiaojia, photographed in Central in September 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) CEO Charles Li Xiaojia, photographed in Central in September 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Banking & finance
Business

Former HKEX CEO’s firm Micro Connect launches fundraising platform for small Chinese businesses after capital infusion

  • The official launch on Thursday of Micro Connect’s Macau-based exchange comes a day after the company announced US$458 million in new funding
  • The 2-year-old company founded by Charles Li aims to build ‘the world’s largest financial market for micro and small business investing’, Li says

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:30am, 3 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) CEO Charles Li Xiaojia, photographed in Central in September 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) CEO Charles Li Xiaojia, photographed in Central in September 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE