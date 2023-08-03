Former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) CEO Charles Li Xiaojia, photographed in Central in September 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former HKEX CEO’s firm Micro Connect launches fundraising platform for small Chinese businesses after capital infusion
- The official launch on Thursday of Micro Connect’s Macau-based exchange comes a day after the company announced US$458 million in new funding
- The 2-year-old company founded by Charles Li aims to build ‘the world’s largest financial market for micro and small business investing’, Li says
Former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) CEO Charles Li Xiaojia, photographed in Central in September 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen