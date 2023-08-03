“HSBC Life wanted to build a physical centre to demonstrate that we are investing in the real economy of Macau. We are hiring people and creating jobs,” said Edward Moncreiffe, the insurer’s Hong Kong and Macau CEO, in an interview with the Post.

The HSBC Life Insurance Planning Centre, over 3,000 sq ft, is situated right next to the StarWorld Hotel Macau giving it access to potential customers.

The Greater Bay Area is considered a powerhouse of China’s economic prowess and comprises the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, and nine cities in Guangdong province. It is home to 86 million people and has a combined gross domestic product of US$2 trillion, similar to Italy’s economy. It would be the 9th biggest economy among national economies, according to Hong Kong Financial Secretay Paul Chan Mo-po.

HSBC Life, the insurance arm of HSBC, stepped up its bid to grow market share in the underserved Greater Bay Area with the opening of its first customer centre in Macau as the former Portuguese colony diversifies its revenues away from gaming.

“It is not just a centre for our wealth planners to meet customers, but it can be used for wider events that support the Macau tourism economy. We have not invested in brand and marketing in Macau significantly over the past 10 years. This is an opportunity for us to grow our brand.”

Macau’s tourism is starting to ramp up again in the months after China reopened, returning to 60 per cent of the pre-Covid level in the first half of the year as the mainland resumes international flights. According to provisional figures, cumulative visitor arrivals exceeded 11.645 million from January to June. The daily average topped 64,000, a rebound to 59.6 per cent of the figure in 2019.

Advertisement

Macau has seen rapid growth in the insurance business. Annual gross premiums in the life insurance business rose by 8 per cent to 35.66 billion patacas (US$4.45 billion) last year after jumping by 26 per cent in 2021, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macau.

“Insurance is still nascent in noncore GBA cities with a penetration rate of less than 10 per cent,” according to a white paper produced by Deloitte China in cooperation with BOC Group Life Assurance. “This trend shows a significant opportunity for insurers to close the gap.”

A study by Citigroup showed that while the life insurance penetration in Hong Kong and Macau was 19.6 per cent and 12.5 per cent respectively, the rest of the GBA logged a penetration of 5 per cent or less.

“In the GBA-themed regulatory environment, we see significant opportunities for Hong Kong insurers,” Citigroup analysts said in a report earlier this year.

Moncreiffe said for the first six months this year, HSBC Life sold a record HK$20 billion (US$2.56 billion) worth of new business premiums in Hong Kong and Macau, driven by five-fold growth in premiums from mainland visitors. Eight per cent of which, or HK$1.6 billion, was taken by mainland visitors from the Greater Bay Area.

Advertisement

HSBC Life was the top-ranked insurer in Hong Kong in the first quarter, with a market share of 21.7 per cent in terms of new sales, according to data from the Insurance Authority.

“We are aiming to be the number one insurer in the Greater Bay Area,” Moncreiffe said explaining the reason for the expansion in Macau, where it built up a sales team two years ago. The insurer also has a wholly-owned subsidiary on the mainland.

Advertisement

“Having existing local agency force is advantageous for face-to-face customer service, which is crucial for life products and a high barrier that competitors starting from scratch will not be able to climb in a short time,” said Citigroup analysts. “This is especially relevant since the Insurance Connect might only cover the scope of protection-heavy products at the initial stage.”

Moncreiffe, a fan of Portuguese food and culture, ran HSBC’s life and pension businesses in Brazil between 2015 and 2016 before heading the Hong Kong and Macau businesses.

“We see an opportunity for Macau to play a critical role in capturing that cross-border flow from Western Guangdong. Our expansion in Macau is not going to take business from Hong Kong. It will be incremental to Hong Kong,” Moncreiffe said.

Advertisement

Some 85 per cent of these mainland visitors who bought policies from HSBC Life came from the eastern part of the Greater Bay Area, such as Shenzhen or Guangzhou, which are close to Hong Kong. The rest come from the Western part of the development, such as Zhuhai or Zhongshan, which are closer to Macau.

“We are targeting the affluent population in Macau and across the Western Greater Bay Area, where we see quite significant growth in demand for insurance, for health and for wealth planning,” he said.