Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province on November 28, 2019. Photo: AP
China pumps out coal plants at increasing pace to allay power-security fears, risking climate transition: Greenpeace
- Coal-plant approvals in the first half of 2023 outpace 2022’s rate and exceed 2021’s total, according to Greenpeace research
- Deepened reliance on coal risks sidelining development of key climate solutions, especially energy storage, that China needs to meet its carbon goals
