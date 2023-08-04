Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province on November 28, 2019. Photo: AP
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province on November 28, 2019. Photo: AP
Business of climate change
Business

China pumps out coal plants at increasing pace to allay power-security fears, risking climate transition: Greenpeace

  • Coal-plant approvals in the first half of 2023 outpace 2022’s rate and exceed 2021’s total, according to Greenpeace research
  • Deepened reliance on coal risks sidelining development of key climate solutions, especially energy storage, that China needs to meet its carbon goals

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province on November 28, 2019. Photo: AP
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province on November 28, 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE