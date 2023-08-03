Flags of CK Hutchison outside the Cheung Kong Centre in Central. The conglomerate said net profits plunged 41 per cent to HK$11.2 billion (US$1.43 billion). Photo: SCMP Pictures
Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison, CK Asset see first-half earnings plunge as high interest rates weigh on businesses
- CK Hutchison, with businesses spanning ports and infrastructure to supermarkets, said net profits plunged 41 per cent to HK$11.2 billion
- Property developer CK Asset said its profits in the six-month period fell 18.9 per cent to HK$10.3 billion
Flags of CK Hutchison outside the Cheung Kong Centre in Central. The conglomerate said net profits plunged 41 per cent to HK$11.2 billion (US$1.43 billion). Photo: SCMP Pictures