People walk near flags of CK Hutchinson Holdings outside the company’s headquarters in Hong Kong on March 21, 2019. Photo: AFP
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset to resume buy-backs to boost share price following profit plunge amid poor outlook: analysts

  • Citi and Jefferies, which have lowered their target prices for the developer’s stock, both see a resumption of share buy-backs as likely
  • The company has ‘limited positive catalysts’ other than buy-backs to drive its stock price in the near term, Jefferies says

Salina Li
Salina Li

Updated: 4:30pm, 4 Aug, 2023

