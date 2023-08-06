The logo of SFC is seen at the office of The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Quarry Bay.Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong waives some rules for ultra wealthy investors in boost to city’s wealth management hub status
- The sophisticated professional investors must have at least HK$40 million (US$5.13 million) of assets under management or HK$80 million in net assets
- The new guideline will bring Hong Kong in line with international standards, as Switzerland, UK, US and Singapore have similar rules
