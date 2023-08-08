The Coast Line II apartment project in Yau Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Photo: CK Asset
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong property ‘price war’ imminent as Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset slashes flats to lowest seen in city in 7 years

  • Developer cuts prices at Coast Line II in Kowloon to US$1,921 per square foot – 16 per cent below other recent launches
  • Bid to boost buyer sentiment draws deposit cheques from more than 8,000 prospective buyers for 254 units

Salina Li
Updated: 6:21am, 8 Aug, 2023

