HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong’s currency-issuing banks, plans to leverage its network in the Asean and Middle East regions, to encourage more companies and individuals to invest in the city, the head of its Hong Kong office said. The lender, which derives a majority of its revenue from Asia, will also help Hong Kong based clients to expand in those markets, said Luanne Lim, CEO of HSBC’s Hong Kong office at a media briefing on Monday. “HSBC has a strong network in the Asean countries and big operations in the Middle East markets. We can connect these clients to Hong Kong to [help them] expand their businesses in the region,” Lim said. “Our global network can help these investors to diversify their portfolio and expand their businesses in different markets.” Lim was among top local bankers who joined officials of the Hong Kong government and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority during visits to the Middle East and the Asean region earlier this year. Lim and her team held separate bilateral meetings with HSBC’s major customers in Malaysia, Jakarta and Singapore during the Asean trip. HSBC has a branch network of about 120 outlets across the six key Asean markets of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, serving 10,000 large companies, 20,000 small and medium-sized companies, and 2.5 million individual customers, Lim said. HSBC, Keppel to explore climate mitigation cooperation in Greater Bay Area “During the meetings, we provided an update about new developments in Hong Kong after three years of interruptions due to the pandemic,” she said. “These customers have shown interest to set up or expand their operations in Hong Kong, and they are also interested in listing or raising funds in Hong Kong.” HSBC also wants to encourage its Middle East clients to invest in Hong Kong, and vice versa. The bank has operations in nine markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. “The idea is to allow our Middle East bankers to understand what Hong Kong capital markets can offer to their clients, ranging from listing and other fundraising services like green finance, trade finance, as well as family office and wealth management services,” she said. In March, Middle East-based HSBC bankers met with their Hong Kong based clients to help them invest in the Middle East markets, she said. The expansion plans in the Asean and Middle East markets emerged after HSBC Group’s revenue from Hong Kong in the first half grew 64 per cent to US$10.25 billion, while pre-tax profit from the city rose 2.7 times to US$6 billion in the same period. Lim said the first half of this year was driven by the return of visitors after the border with mainland China reopened, which boosted sales of insurance and other wealth management products to mainland visitors and other travellers. The number of new account openings by non-residents in the second quarter this year doubled from the number recorded in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. “This shows Hong Kong has returned to normalcy,” she said. Lim said the bank’s Hong Kong office had hired a dozen bankers who formerly worked at Silicon Valley Bank, and they had the expertise to serve start-ups and other new economy entities. HSBC bought SVB’s British unit in March, bringing over several clients and bankers in the tech sector. Lim was cautiously optimistic about the second half, and expects the financial performance to be driven by growth in the Middle East and Asean businesses as well as increased sales from wealth management and insurance policies. HSBC Life, its insurance arm, opened a new centre in Macau last Thursday, after reporting record sales of HK$20 billion in Hong Kong and Macau in the first half. However, Lim cautioned that interest rates are expected to stay at a relatively high level this year which would discourage companies from borrowing to expand their businesses. The Hong Kong banking sector reported a 0.5 per cent decline in loan offerings in the first half, HKMA data showed. Commercial banks in Hong Kong have raised their prime rate five times since September, by a total of 0.875 percentage points. HSBC’s prime rate now stands at 5.875 per cent, a level last seen in February 2008 before the global financial crisis.