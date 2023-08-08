Pedestrian walk past a HSBC branch at Pedder Street, Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
HSBC plans to attract more Asean and Middle East clients to Hong Kong as non-resident account openings double

  • HSBC to encourage more companies and individuals in the Asean and Middle East regions, to invest in Hong Kong and vice versa
  • The lender has a branch network of about 120 outlets across the six key Asean markets and operations in nine markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:00am, 8 Aug, 2023

