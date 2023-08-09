Workers assemble a hydrogen fuel-cell bus at a production plant in China’s Guangdong province. The government hopes the standards will help to realise the full potential of hydrogen energy’s role in China’s energy consumption-side decarbonisation and in China’s new energy system. Photo: Xue Yujie
China issues national guidelines to catalyse hydrogen energy industry
- Beijing is targeting the introduction of a system that includes more than 30 national and industry-level standards covering the production, storage, transport and usage of hydrogen energy by 2025, according to guidelines released on Tuesday
- The guidelines have paved the way for the ‘rapid development of the hydrogen-industry chain in the next few years’: analyst
